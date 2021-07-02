Phil Jagielka’s rejection is explained as the former Everton captain looks for a new club.

After former Everton captain Phil Jagielka asked to train with the League One team, Bolton Wanderers explained why they turned him down.

The ex-Blues defender has been linked with a transfer to the Trotters in recent days, with the 38-year-old currently a free agent following his departure from Sheffield United at the end of last season.

Jagielka played 12 years at Goodison Park before retiring in 2019 and seeking for a new challenge.

After reports linked him with a move to the Lancashire club, Bolton was touted as a possible destination.

Manager Ian Evatt, on the other hand, has stated why the club decided not to let Jagielka train with them after first approving it.

“Jags asked me if he could come in pre-season, and I said yes, because I always like to help out good, experienced people to try and continue in the game,” Evatt told the Manchester Evening News. That’s exactly what it would have been.

“But then we got the media attention, and the expectation that fans appeared to have for a player of that kind, and it was just no good for anyone.

“It’s not healthy for the group, which is attempting to hide from all of the distractions and sideshows. We made the decision to go on.”

Despite the fact that Jagielka was linked with a move to Bolton, Evatt argues that allowing the defender to train with the club would not have resulted in a permanent contract.

“It was totally purely for fitness,” Evatt explained. He wants to stay in the game, which is terrific; having the desire to play at the age of 38 is incredible; nevertheless, as I previously stated, we have recruited a different demography of player this summer.

“Everyone can see what we’re trying to accomplish, and he doesn’t really fit in with it.”

“We were actually providing him a chance to stay healthy and sharp so he could sign with individuals who came along.”