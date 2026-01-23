PGA of America Apologizes for Abuse During Ryder Cup

The PGA of America has issued a formal apology to Rory McIlroy, his wife Erica, and the entire European Ryder Cup team after they were subjected to abusive behavior at the 2026 Ryder Cup in Bethpage. McIlroy and his teammates were targeted by a hostile crowd, which included personal insults and threats, culminating in a cup of beer being thrown at McIlroy’s wife on the tournament’s notorious Saturday.

Security Measures and Apology from PGA Officials

During the event, members of the New York crowd engaged in disgraceful actions, forcing the tournament to call in additional security and law enforcement. The abuse directed at the players was so severe that it led to several spectators being removed from the grounds for their behavior.

PGA of America President Don Rea’s initial response was criticized for being dismissive, with Rea stating that “things like that are going to happen.” However, CEO Derek Sprague has since taken responsibility and issued a heartfelt apology to McIlroy, his wife, and the rest of the European team. He expressed his personal regret over the incident, acknowledging that the behavior was completely contrary to the values of the game of golf.

Sprague emphasized that there is no place for such conduct in the Ryder Cup or in any aspect of golf, noting that the event should be remembered for its sportsmanship and integrity, not for the behavior of a few unruly fans. He committed to addressing the issue with Ryder Cup Europe leadership ahead of future events, including the 2027 Ryder Cup in Ireland, to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

Sprague also pointed to the efforts made to control the situation during the event. “We worked closely with New York State Police and private security to manage the crowd and remove disruptive fans swiftly,” he said. “It was critical to make sure both players and fans were safe and that the event’s integrity was maintained.”

The PGA’s apology came after some of the offending fans had been removed and additional security measures were put in place for the remainder of the event. Despite these measures, the incident sparked significant backlash from both players and fans, calling into question the conduct of certain spectators during one of golf’s most prestigious events.

Looking ahead, Sprague stressed that the PGA of America, along with Ryder Cup Europe, would work together to create better crowd management protocols for future tournaments. He expressed hope that the great performances by both teams would be the lasting memory of this year’s Ryder Cup, not the ugly behavior of a few individuals in the crowd.