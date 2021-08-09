Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame Speech: What Did He Say About Tom Brady?

On Sunday, Peyton Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where he paid respect to his parents and cracked jokes about Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, a fitting homage to a remarkable career that included two Super Bowl championships, five MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections, and awards for Offensive Rookie of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

Manning mocked Ray Lewis’s enshrinement speech length in 2018, stating that the veteran Baltimore Ravens linebacker had “just finished” before mocking Brady’s social media presence.

Manning quipped that Brady, who was among his invitees, will eventually upload his enshrinement speech on “his Instagram account.” The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a shoe-in to be enshrined into the Hall of Fame as soon as he becomes eligible.

Manning and Brady have been good friends for a long time, but during their NFL days, they had a fierce competition.

During their 14 seasons in the NFL, they met 17 times, with Brady winning 11 times to Manning’s six.

The latter, on the other hand, has won three of his four AFC Championship Game matchups with Brady’s New England Patriots, with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and the Denver Broncos in 2013 and 2015.

Both Brady and Manning have broken single-season and career records at breakneck speed, but the similarities between their careers go beyond the numbers.

Manning, the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agency in 2012, at the age of 36.

Brady switched New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eight years later, leaving the organization that had drafted him and with which he had established himself as a bona fide NFL great.

Brady’s departure from the Patriots had the same sense of the end of an era as Manning’s decision to leave the Colts after 13 seasons had eight years before.

Both seasoned quarterbacks wasted no time establishing themselves with their new teams.

Manning led the Broncos to Super Bowls XLVIII and 50, winning the latter to earn his second ring after the one he received in Super Bowl XLVIII. This is a condensed version of the information.