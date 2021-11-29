Peter Crouch makes a title claim for Liverpool, but he is concerned about the Africa Cup of Nations.

Peter Crouch, an ex-Liverpool striker, believes his former side cannot be overlooked in this season’s title fight, but agrees that Jurgen Klopp will be concerned about the impending Africa Cup of Nations.

Since the international break, the Reds have won two successive 4-0 Premier League games at Anfield, defeating Arsenal and Southampton respectively.

They also overcame Porto 2-0 last week to keep their Champions League record unblemished.

The Reds appear to be ‘primed to blow teams away,’ according to Crouch, but AFCON poses a dilemma for Klopp in the forward areas.

“At the outset of this season, there was an interesting dynamic to the title conversation,” he wrote in his. “Liverpool are often in the news these days, so to say they were forgotten would be incorrect, but everyone’s attention seemed to be drawn elsewhere.”

“If Liverpool had signed Erling Haaland at the start of the season, they would have been everyone’s favorite.” They weren’t, because they didn’t.

“They’ve appeared prepared to blast teams away since the international break.” Every point is crucial, and Klopp is well aware that the Africa Cup of Nations poses a dilemma in those areas.

“Aside from missing games, flying back from Cameroon after such a competition and then going straight into a grueling run-in is not easy.”

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita are all expected to miss the event, which starts on January 9 next year.

Last week, Klopp indicated that the club is still in talks to assure the trio’s late release and an extra week’s stay for the games against Leicester City and Chelsea.

“Not really, it’s too early for that,” he told reporters when asked if a decision had been reached. We’re still conversing.

“Do you think we’ll be able to reach an agreement?” Yes.”