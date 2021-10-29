PETA wants the ‘Bullpen’ to be renamed the ‘Arm Barn,’ which is more animal-friendly.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is exploiting the increased attention to baseball to demand for the word “bullpen” to be removed from the sport’s lexicon as Game 3 of the World Series approaches on Friday.

The animal rights group stated in a statement on Thursday that the term “refers to the holding room where terrified bulls are kept before killing.”

PETA even proposed the phrase “arm barn” as a “more modern, animal-friendly term.”

“Words matter,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “Baseball’bullpens’ degrade gifted players and insult the pain of sensitive animals.” “PETA wants Major League Baseball coaches, broadcasters, players, and fans to abandon the term “arm barn” in favor of “arm barn.” The phrase “bullpen” is used in the meat industry, and it refers to a location where “cows are hanged upside down and their throats are cut” before being processed into food products, according to PETA.

The name is also used in rodeos, according to the organization. “Gentle bulls are electro-shocked or coaxed into kicking and bucking—all are routinely imprisoned in a ‘bullpen’ as they await their horrible fate,” PETA stated. On Thursday, the group changed their Twitter handle to “Arm Barn” in order to promote its new album.

The term “bullpen” refers to the region of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before being slaughtered—a it’s speciesist term, and we should do better.

For baseball fans, players, and animals, switching to "arm barn" would be a home run.