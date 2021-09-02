Pepe Reina describes Liverpool’s regret as he considers his next professional move.

Pepe Reina has stated that he is disappointed because he has yet to win the Champions League throughout his playing career.

During his nine-year spell at Liverpool, the former goalkeeper helped the Reds win the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Community Shield, but he was unable to win the European Cup.

Reina was a member of the Liverpool team that lost in the 2007 Champions League final to AC Milan, which saw the Italian club get retribution on the Reds for their heroics in Istanbul two years prior.

Away from Anfield, the 39-year-old has represented Spain at international level and won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, but Reina would trade it all for a Champions League final victory.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca, he said of his career, “I feel proud, but if you ask me…

All of that would be different if we had won the Champions League.

“It’s without a doubt what I’ve been lacking, a thorn in my side since we lost the final to Liverpool in 2007.”

Reina is now playing for Lazio in Serie A, where he is in his second season.

However, the ex-Liverpool fan favorite is unlikely to play at the highest level for much longer, and he has already made plans for what he wants to do after he hangs up his boots.

“I want to be a coach,” she says. I’m going to prepare for it and try to do everything well in order to be one of the best,” he stated.

“I was fortunate to have excellent teachers, and I believe I can contribute in that area.

“I’m always thinking more like a coach than a player. I’m a huge fan of strategies. I’m becoming increasingly interested in understanding why things are done; decoding a match; attempting to keep track of the minutiae that are worked on during the week; and knowing and being able to communicate what the coach wants on the field and thus be of more assistance.”