Pep Lijnders is upbeat, saying, “We can’t wait.” Trent Alexander-condition Arnold’s has improved.

Trent Alexander-injury Arnold’s recuperation is still progressing, according to Pep Lijnders.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t played since Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions capped him in a friendly against Austria on June 2nd.

After a season of ups and downs, the 22-year-old displayed remarkable grit and tenacity to reclaim his place in England’s squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Following Southgate’s decision to leave the Liverpool star out of his March international team, claiming that he wasn’t performing at the level he had previously displayed, Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled in the early months of 2021.

As Liverpool charged to the Premier League season’s end as the division’s best team, taking 26 points from their final ten games, they managed to jump Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea into third place. Liverpool’s revival was centered on Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold, though, suffered a thigh injury in the dying moments of England’s 1-0 friendly victory against Austria, thereby eliminating his chances of representing the Three Lions in a second major event.

Lijnders said that Alexander-Arnold will be ready to return to team training on Thursday morning, based on the full-recuperation back’s progress.

“Tomorrow, Trent will join our group. We need more Scouse mentality and cheekiness in our practices, and we can’t wait to see him play these outrageous passes again!” the assistant manager told the club’s official website.

Lijnders fought to contain his delight as he watched Liverpool’s injured trio of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip progress through their recovery phases and begin to reintegrate into some of the team’s training sessions.

“Well, Joel, Virgil, and Joe are all looking great and seem to be adjusting well to team training. It’s fantastic that they’ve returned.

"As I walked off the ground after this morning's training, I thought the quality and speed of the passes were exceptional. We terminated the workout there when Virgil found Milner with a "surprise" pass into the center from behind!