Pep Lijnders delivers a Liverpool covid and injury report ahead of the Carabao Cup match against Leicester City.

Following a spate of positive tests last week, Pep Lijnders has announced that Liverpool has no more covid instances in their team.

Prior to Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Thiago Alcantara became the latest Reds player to test positive for the virus.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones all missed the 3-1 win over Newcastle United last Thursday after contracting the virus in the days leading up to the match.

Despite the favourable cases, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decided not to seek a postponement because he wanted the game to take place as planned in the city.

Lijnders gave an update on the club’s present status ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City.

“I’m going to use this chance to make a complaint to the team because it was difficult traveling to Spurs having lost your spine in the days ahead, Virgil, Fabinho, and Thiago,” he stated.

“Then, on matchday, losing your captain is difficult, and we all know that Jordan represents our willpower and dedication, so losing him for the squad was huge. As a result, I’d want to pay you a compliment.

“The covid instances had a significant impact on preparation, and one of the things I admire about football and our team is that when Jurgen does his last meeting, we put everything else behind.

“We only think about the game and how to attack the matchday, which is exactly what we did in the first half against Tottenham. Against a fresh Tottenham, we had 70% possession away from home.

“With the last-minute changes we had to make, it was really a huge credit to the entire squad, and they formed a mindset to attack the game, which I am pleased with.

“It hasn’t changed. Virgil, Thiago, Fabinho, and Curtis, on the other hand, are not present and are at home. I just want to express that I’m praying for everyone that has to go to the hospital.

“We’re young and healthy, and all we have to do now is hope we don’t.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”