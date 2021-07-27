Pep Lijnders appoints Takumi Minamino as the next captain of Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might be a future Liverpool captain, according to Pep Lijnders.

Following a season of highs and lows, the 22-year-old showed great tenacity to reclaim his place in England’s squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Alexander-Arnold was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man team for the Euros after a strong conclusion to the season in which he played a significant role in enabling his side finish third.

The full-back, however, suffered a thigh injury in the Three Lions’ warm-up match against Austria and was ruled out of the tournament.

The Reds star has now returned to play, and Lijnders believes Alexander-Arnold is a future captain of the club due to his ‘one club’ mindset.

In his Liverpoolfc.com piece, the Dutchman said, “We’ve got some of the lads who were injured at the end of last season back with us, notably Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

“I’m incredibly proud of Trent. When he was 15 years old, he had this inherent technical talent.

“He had all the qualities I admired: a winning attitude, a desire to grow, but his emotions often took control of him rather than him controlling his emotions. He put in a lot of effort and competition in his training.

“Step by step, he developed into the great man he is now, surrounded by a wonderful family, he developed this outstanding personality.

“This hostility is in a good way for him. If anyone personifies Bill Shankly’s phrase, it’s him: “Playing at the greatest level isn’t pressure, it’s a reward.”

“Every training, I see the same fire in his eyes, but I don’t see this young kid anymore; I see a leader, someone who can control his emotions, a future captain.

“A leader who leads by example. The top clubs all share one trait: a “one club” mindset. All departments are affected by the culture. It’s fantastic that our genuine talents can take these stages with our team.”

While Lijnders has explained how Takumi Minamino is currently capturing the eye, he has also provided an insight into training.

“Harvey made some amazing last passes, and Mo and Sadio were lethal,” he continued.

