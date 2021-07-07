Pep Guardiola’s admission of Harry Kane’s impossibility underscores the Liverpool transfer truth.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, says that current player costs make large transactions in the transfer market this summer “difficult.”

However, the admission emphasizes the fact that Liverpool is dealing with similar financial difficulties as they try to bolster their ranks.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero to Barcelona on a free transfer, Premier League winners City will want to boost their strike power.

Despite the fact that the club has a lot of attacking skill, Gabriel Jesus is now the team’s lone senior striker.

A new striker is high on the club’s shopping list for the summer, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland are also rumoured targets.

However, the Manchester side faces further challenges due to price tags projected to be in the range of £100 million for each.

Guardiola, on the other hand, has indicated his reservations about such a move being completed this summer.

Guardiola revealed to TV3 in Catalonia: “We will not be able to sign any strikers at these rates; it is impossible; we cannot afford it. It’s not possible.

“We, like all other clubs, are having financial difficulties. We have Gabriel [Jesus], Ferran [Torres], who has been fantastic in this position, we have young players in the academy, and we have used a false nine on several occasions.

“I have no idea what will happen. Perhaps we will purchase a striker next season, but perhaps we will not. Today, there’s a better chance we won’t sign a striker for next season.”

For Liverpool, Guardiola’s admission hints to a similar transfer truth.

Since the transfer window began, the Reds have been connected with a number of huge names with even bigger price tags.

While some of the rumors are ridiculous, many of them could be true if it weren’t for the cost.

A slew of names have been linked with Anfield moves, from Youri Tielemans to Pedri. However, the Reds’ interest may be cooled if the price tag exceeds £70 million.

All 20 Premier League teams have suffered significant losses as a result of the pandemic. Reduced matchday and television revenue resulted in clubs losing £2 billion by the conclusion of last season, according to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. The summary comes to a close.