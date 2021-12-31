Pep Guardiola was furious on the day Liverpool made a significant £201 million decision.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s long-running rivalry has unquestionably improved the Premier League.

The progressive and entertaining football Liverpool and Manchester City have played while becoming the preeminent sides of the era has been as much of a joy to watch for neutrals as it has been for fans of their own teams, following a generation of leading managers who erred on the side of conservatism.

The nature of their relationship in England has followed a similar pattern to how it began in Germany, where Klopp used the fervor of the country’s most ardent supporters to enable Borussia Dortmund to compete – at least for a time – with Bayern Munich’s money and power.

By the time they came in England, their head-to-head record had been tied at four wins apiece, with Guardiola coming at the Etihad the summer after Klopp’s arrival at Anfield in October 2015.

They’d have to wait until the middle of their first Premier League season in direct competition to see their new teams face off, but their first complete half-seasons in charge had provided an intriguing preview.

Guardiola had been confirmed to take over from Manuel Pellegrini in the summer of 2016 the previous February, but his first transfer window with Sheik Mansour’s petro-dollars was a relatively modest one, with the £20 million signing of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan – ironically, one of Klopp’s key lieutenants during his time at Dortmund – and the capture of left back Oleksandr Zinchenko for an undisclosed fee being the main arrivals of

That didn’t stop City, who had finished fourth the previous season and were 15 points behind surprise champions Leicester City, from making a strong start under the Catalan’s guidance, winning six consecutive Premier League games and opening up a four-point lead at the top of the table.

However, they only won six of the next 12 league games, losing to Tottenham, Chelsea, and Leicester, dropping them to third place, seven points behind champions Chelsea, by the time they visited Anfield on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had been. “The summary has come to an end.”