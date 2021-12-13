Pep Guardiola reportedly wants a striker who is “better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Manchester City could splash out a few million pounds in the forthcoming transfer window.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling have been outstanding this season. The need for Pep Guardiola to hire a natural striker, on the other hand, is thought to be still on his mind.

Guardiola is rumored to have a few of names on his wish list ahead of the January transfer window opening. Rafael Leao of AC Milan is one of them, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Guardiola has “fallen in love” with Leao, according to the report, and wants Manchester City to sign him as soon as the next transfer window opens.

According to the source, Leao’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has already been in communication with Manchester City for “days.”

The “objective” for Mendes and the club is to sign Leao and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix to the Etihad Stadium.

AC Milan, on the other hand, has “no intention” of selling Leao this season. In fact, according to the source, the Serie A club’s goal is “obvious,” which is to extend the 22-year-contract old’s until 2026.

“Negotiations have already been going on for a few weeks,” according to the article, and AC Milan plans to entice Leao by revising his current contract to roughly €4 million ($4.5 million) “plus bonuses.”

Leao has been a crucial attacking player for AC Milan this season, scoring five goals and assisting three times.

While Leao’s winter is still unfolding, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has stated that the club expects “a lot” from him now and in the future.

“Believe me when I say that finding players who are substantially improved and persuaded in the summer was the best thing–Rafa [Leao] is one of those,” Pioli recently stated.

“Leo is a player who can help us win any game; we have high expectations for him,” he added. “He’s a terrific addition for our offensive phase because he can get past anyone.” Leao, like several of the top Portuguese players in the world, sharpened his skills at Sporting CP, the country’s most famous team.

Leao’s incredible sting at Sporting prompted his former manager, Tiago Fernandes, to declare him the best player the club has ever had, even saying he’s “better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

In 2019, the coach said French outlet L’Equipe, “Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy.”

In 2019, the coach said French outlet L'Equipe, "Rafael is the best player in the history of the Sporting Academy."

"He was when he was a kid."