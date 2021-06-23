Pep Guardiola, like Jose Mourinho, may be enraged by Liverpool’s 2021/22 fixtures.

After their Champions League group stage matches, Liverpool will have four home games this season.

But one of them is Manchester City, who will face a difficult trip to Old Trafford as well.

Jose Mourinho and others are said to have been enraged by the scheduling of domestic matches after European ties in recent seasons.

This is especially true when it comes to Liverpool.

Following their six group stage matches, the Reds had six domestic home games in 2018/19.

It was five home games for the next season.

Last season, though, it was an even split of three home games and three away games.

The Reds have four home games this season, as well as travels to Manchester United and West Ham.

Here’s how Liverpool’s schedule looks in the weeks leading up to those games:

Leeds United play on the 11th of September (A)

CL game on the 14th and 15th of September

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur on September 18th (H)

Brentford vs. Brentford on September 25th (A)

CL game on the 28th and 29th of September

Manchester City vs. Liverpool on October 2nd (H)

Watford (16th October) (A)

19/20th October – CL game

23rd October – Manchester United (A)

30th October – Brighton (H)

2/3rd November – CL game

6th November – West Ham (A)

20th November – Arsenal (H)

23/24th November – CL game

27th November – Southampton (H)

4th December – Wolves (A)

7/8th December – CL game

11th December – Aston Villa (H)

In terms of City however, they arguably have it a little bit tougher than the Reds.

Guardiola’s men have three homes and three aways after their Champions League group matches.

But as well as travelling to Anfield,. Summary ends.