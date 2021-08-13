Pep Guardiola justifies Manchester City’s spending by claiming FSG and Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola defended Manchester City’s spending by citing Liverpool as an example.

While Lionel Messi is reputedly paid more than £1 million per week by PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea have also spent a lot of money this summer, with Guardiola’s City purchasing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a stunning £100 million.

While Liverpool have only brought in Ibrahima Konate for £36 million so far, and fans are eager for further recruits for the new season, Guardiola specifically referenced the Reds’ transfer plan while criticizing Europe’s leading teams’ tremendous spending power.

When asked if PSG and a lot of Premier League clubs spending massive sums of money is bad for football, Guardiola claimed that no amount of money can guarantee success, citing his own trophy-winning season with Barcelona as proof.

On Friday, the Spaniard told reporters, “I want to tell you something.” “I know I had Lionel Messi, the best player I’ve ever seen in my life, but seven players came through the Barcelona academy when we won two Champions Leagues. Finalists against United, with seven players from the academy at no cost.

“There is no certainty since various squads, different players, and different scenarios can win.

“The reality is that each club has its own reality and tale, and each owner chooses how they want to live, so that’s all there is to it.”

Guardiola then turned his attention to Liverpool’s additions in 2018, ostensibly in 2018. The Reds received £142 million with the sale of Phillipe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, and used that money to recruit Virgil van Dijk for £75 million the following month, before signing goalkeeper Alisson from Roma for £56 million the following summer.

The two players completely transformed Jurgen Klopp’s team, transforming the Reds into a goal-scoring machine that scored at will on one end while refusing to let anything pass on the other.

Guardiola believes the two newcomers contributed to Liverpool’s victory.

“You can make a lot of money by investing a lot,” he remarked. “It aids us because, without a doubt, you require players.

“So Liverpool was struggling, fighting, and in the end [they]went to the market and spent money on two incredible players, and they won; they won the Champions League, they won the Premier League, they won everything.”

