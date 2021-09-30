Pep Guardiola Is Trying To Develop A Teenage Striker As A Future Talisman For Manchester City.

Manchester City is betting on a young striker to be the club’s long-term striker.

Manchester City currently lacks a capable striker, as evidenced by their recent UEFA Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

While a bid for Tottenham’s icon Harry Kane remains a long shot, Manchester City is banking on the development of Liam Delap, a homegrown attacker.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his Manchester City senior squad debut, but he has already established himself in the Premier League 2 Division 1, scoring 24 goals in 20 games.

Delap’s outstanding goal-scoring ability drew interest from prominent European leagues, with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund the most recent to make an offer, according to Football Insider, citing unnamed sources.

Manchester City, on the other hand, quickly turned down the German club’s £15 million ($20 million) offer, citing “great hopes” for Delap.

Last month, Guardiola told Manchester City’s official website that Delap will be honed at the Etihad Stadium because he believes the teenager has the potential to become a “future” star.

“Liam Delap is so essential for the future for me, for the club,” Guardiola stated. “We indicated we needed to renew the deal at the end of last season. If a striker arrives or does not arrive, he will train with us. He will train with us throughout the season.”

“There are five or six guys that will be with us all season,” the manager said, “him [Delap], Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Luke Mbete, Romeo Lavia.” We went through the same procedure with Tommy Doyle. It’s the same way Phil [Foden] was when he first arrived with us. He was a member of the second team and trained with us. It’s the most effective technique to aid their development.”

Delap, on the other hand, is “delighted” to be a part of Manchester City and is eager to “achieve even more” for the club.

“I am overjoyed. After signing a new deal with Manchester City this month, Delap remarked, “I’ve been here for two years and I’ve loved every day.” “I’ve fallen in love with the land and the people. I’m excited to do even more.”

“I have everything I need. I’ve really fell in love with this area, and it’s why I’ve decided to make my future here.”