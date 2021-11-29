Pep Guardiola Is Interested In Purchasing A Spanish Striker From RB Leipzig, According To Man City Rumors.

Former Barcelona Academy player has been linked with a move to a prestigious English Premier League team.

Manchester City has become one of the top goal-scoring teams in the Premier League this season despite missing natural strikers.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is interested in bringing in additional goal scorers, and one of the names on his list is RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo.

Guardiola, according to the article, has long admired Olmo and is now pressing the Citizens to make a move for the Spaniard.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, is still willing to sell the player for the right price.

Despite their apparent mutual desire, Manchester City will have to compete with Manchester United and Barcelona for Olmo, according to the article.

Manchester United has been keeping an eye on Olmo, according to reports, and has scouted him in “several matches.”

The Red Devils were also said to be following Olmo roughly two weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Barcelona is interested in bringing Olmo back to Camp Nou. However, the club’s current financial difficulties will make a deal for the 23-year-old tough.

Despite the fact that Manchester City and Manchester United have a larger transfer budget than Barcelona, Olmo has hinted at a return to Camp Nou.

Olmo noted earlier this year that “Barca will always have a particular place in my heart.” “It was an honor to perform there.” It serves as a model for the rest of the football world, and any child would give anything to play there, where so many greats have come to learn the game.” Olmo spent his early years in the sport at La Masia in Barcelona.

He wasn’t like other youngsters his age who were enthralled by the club’s legend Lionel Messi at the time.

“I was eight years old at the time. I was blissfully playing with a ball by myself when someone—I believe it was a friend of my father’s—came over and said, ‘Hey, Dani, come here!’ You’re not going to believe what I’m about to tell you. He recalled, “You’re going to get your photo taken with Lionel Messi!” “Isn’t Messi amazing? Are you in Castelldefels? What child wouldn’t want a photograph with him? Well, it’s me! ‘No, thank you,’ I said. I’m ok. I’d like to continue playing! Isn’t it only a picture?’