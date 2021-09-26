Pep Guardiola has already stated that he is aware of Liverpool’s next move in the title battle.

Jurgen Klopp, in the end, did a good job of concealing his undeniable dissatisfaction.

As a football fan first and foremost, the Liverpool manager will have been enthralled by what he saw on his first visit to the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday evening.

Klopp’s football ideas were on display in an end-to-end game played at a furious speed, as both teams went all out for a fourth goal in the five minutes of stoppage time.

However, while Saturday’s 3-3 draw was undoubtedly the most exciting game of the Premier League season thus far, it does little to calm the nerves.

Especially when titles are on the line and the margin for error is razor-thin.

Klopp summarized the night’s work: “They got a point, we got a point, it’s fine.” “Let’s get this over with.”

Liverpool will move on, but as the team coach arrived in Merseyside on Saturday night, there were no doubt some unanswered questions in west London.

Following the defeats of Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the day, this was the ideal opportunity to gain ground at the top of the Premier League table.

Of course, they did that, but a three-point cushion would appear to be a lot healthier than the single one that has Liverpool leading the way at the moment.

At the very least, the unbeaten streak continues.

It now stands at 16, dating back to that dreadful defeat to Fulham in March, when a relegated side inflicted a sixth consecutive home defeat on Klopp’s downtrodden Reds.

The current stretch is the longest in all four divisions of English football, but Liverpool will not have performed as badly as they did at Brentford on Saturday night throughout that six-month period.

Passes were sloppy, touches were sloppy, and the collective calm that pervades this team when its big players are on the field was noticeably absent.

But here’s the problem for Klopp’s team: their championship opponents may have to wait a long time to see them put in a performance as littered with errors and reckless as this.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, Liverpool’s centre-back partnership, appeared as though they should be right now, as two men still looking for peak pace after such. “The summary has come to an end.”