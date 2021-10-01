Pep Guardiola dismisses Anfield’s significance while admitting Jurgen Klopp’s assistance ahead of Liverpool’s match against Man City.

Despite the return of spectators to stadiums, Pep Guardiola insists that his Man City squad is not scared by Anfield.

Last season, the Premier League winners won away at Liverpool for the first time since 2003, however the match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, which occurred amid Jurgen Klopp’s side’s eight-game losing skid at Anfield.

Liverpool are now in first place in the Premier League, a point ahead of second-placed City, and are in a significantly different position than when the two sides last met.

While Guardiola believes it is too early in the season to consider Sunday’s game a championship decider, he is pleased to see fans return to Anfield, insisting that their presence will have no impact on his team’s performance.

“Winning at Anfield is crucial, but it is difficult. For the first time in many years, I was able to play last season,” the Spaniard told reporters. I’m glad Anfield is back to full capacity; it’s great that they’ve returned so we can enjoy a beautiful environment, and hopefully we’ll be able to handle it well.

“I’m convinced the players enjoy playing in front of the Anfield crowd more than they do without it. At Anfield, we were defeated. I’m not sure why, because it’s been an amazing squad for the last four or five years.

“Like in Paris, the crowd helps, but it also happens in large stadiums. Dortmund or Atletico Madrid in Germany. It happens a lot, not because of intimidation, but because of the opponent’s quality.

“With or without spectators, we play our game.”

“I never considered this concept when you have eight fixtures four points behind us, so many points ahead of us to be played,” he continued. It’s critical in the first ten games to stay close to the leader.

“We were seven points behind Liverpool in January and February the year we won the league for the second time in a row, and we won the league. That’s how we’ve been playing lately. Tomorrow, I’m not going to take a step back in terms of how we’re thinking about what we need to do; instead, I’m going to better what we need to do.

"In some areas, we could do better.