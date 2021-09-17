Pep Guardiola defends Man City fans’ criticisms, saying, “I don’t want to be like Liverpool.”

Pep Guardiola has stated that he does not want Manchester City to become like Liverpool, and has justified remarks he made regarding his team’s fan base during Wednesday’s Champions League victory against RB Leipzig.

After seeing just over 38,000 fans turn up for their first European encounter of the season, City boss Pep Guardiola has come under fire from Sky Blues fans for pushing more fans to attend tomorrow’s home match against Southampton.

Guardiola’s words prompted City Official Supporters Club general secretary Kevin Parker to encourage him to “stay to coaching and be more sympathetic of the financial issues that fans are facing as a result of the pandemic.”

Guardiola, on the other hand, said today that he is pleased with the club’s fan base and that he is glad the Citizens have their own identity in comparison to competitors such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

“This is a huge blunder. We are the people we are. We are self-assured in who we are. “I am well-versed in our history,” the mayor stated.

“I’ve discovered that they [Man City supporters] were in the lesser leagues and that fans traveled to see them. I don’t want to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, or Real Madrid.

“We are who we are,” says the narrator. Words have been placed in my mouth by others. I don’t mind fans, and if I did, I’d stand to the side.

“I witnessed how difficult it was for my team in the dressing room after the game against Leipzig, and I know Southampton would be challenging, so I urged the people to come and help them.

“However, these folks don’t grasp what I’m saying. I’ve come to defend my words. I will apologize if I make a mistake, but I will not apologize for what I said. I’m aware of who we are. I enjoy the fans we have.”

This isn’t the first time Guardiola has pushed fans at the Etihad to raise the stakes, referring to Liverpool.

The former Barcelona manager pleaded with fans to duplicate the noise generated after City’s 2-1 triumph over Liverpool earlier that season ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur in the 2018/19 season.

“It would be enough for me if the Liverpool game was a little bit better,” he continued.

“We require.”

