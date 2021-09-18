Pep Guardiola claims Liverpool, and Emma Raducanu answers to Jurgen Klopp.

Emma Raducanu has expressed her gratitude to Jurgen Klopp after the Liverpool manager heaped praise on her following her amazing US Open victory.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old stunned the world by winning the championship at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set.

Raducanu was dubbed the “talent of the century” by Klopp, who praised her hard work in winning the prize after she beat Canada’s Leyla Fernandez in the showcase final.

The German was so taken aback by what he saw that he declared Raducanu’s performance had motivated him to watch more women’s tennis than he had in previous years.

Pep Guardiola has stated that he does not want Manchester City to become like Liverpool, and has justified remarks he made regarding his team’s fan base during Wednesday’s Champions League victory against RB Leipzig.

After seeing just over 38,000 fans turn up for their first European encounter of the season, City boss Pep Guardiola has come under fire from Sky Blues fans for pushing more fans to attend tomorrow’s home match against Southampton.

Guardiola’s comments prompted City Official Supporters Club general secretary Kevin Parker to encourage him to “stick to coaching” and be more sympathetic of the financial difficulties that fans are having as a result of the pandemic.

Guardiola, on the other hand, said today that he is pleased with the club’s fan base and that he is glad the Citizens have their own identity in comparison to competitors such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

