Pep Guardiola already understands what Steven Gerrard will do to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

This Saturday, Steven Gerrard will return to Anfield for the first time, and he will be hoping to keep Liverpool from picking up three points.

After being named Dean Smith’s successor last month, the former Reds captain is now managing Aston Villa, and he’s made quite an impression.

Gerrard has overseen four Premier League matches since his return, winning three of them against Brighton, Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and Leicester City.

Only Pep Guardiola has managed a win versus Villa since their new administration began, with Gerrard emphasizing the importance of upgrading his team’s defensive game upon his hiring.

The 41-year-old remarked in his first press conference: “The club is surrendering too many goals and is now ranked 18th in the Premier League, so we must become more difficult to play against and improve. As a result, we will advance in the league.” He identified the defense as a problem area, and based on his first few games in charge, he’s been able to assist his players in improving that area.

Villa only had six shots against Brighton and eight against Palace; City had 17 shots on goal, while Leicester only had 12, with only four in the second half.

Prior to Gerrard’s arrival, the Midlands club was averaging 13.6 shots faced per match under Smith, a figure that has now plummeted, as has their Expected Goals Against each match, implying that opponents are now finding it more difficult to create scoring opportunities.

Despite the fact that City had 17 shots, the quality of those efforts was subpar.

In the game against Villa, Guardiola’s team scored just 0.9 Expected Goals, their lowest total of the season in all competitions, including matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 4-3-3 formation has been Gerrard’s go-to formation, and his players have positioned themselves quite narrowly when constructing that shape, according to the way he has deployed his team.

Due of Villa’s desire to occupy the center, opposition teams have been forced to construct on the sides.

In Gerrard’s first game in charge, this was emphasized.

Brighton had more crosses than they had in any of their previous games this season, while Villa had more crosses than they had in any of their previous games.

From the point of view of Jurgen Klopp, who is trying to find a way out. “The summary has come to an end.”