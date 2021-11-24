People Respond to an Obituary Requesting a “Irresponsibly Large Wager” on Nebraska Game.

An odd request in a Nebraska man’s obituary is bringing Nebraska sports fans together.

On November 18, the Hastings Tribune published an obituary from Milton A. Munson’s sons, detailing his life. They invited individuals who were mourning him to place “an irresponsibly huge wager” on the November 26 game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The obituary stated, “The gloomy reality of the Nebraska Cornhuskers ending yet another season with a losing record was too much for Milton Andrew Munson, who decided he’d seen enough of this world during the team’s recent bye week.” “The Huskers didn’t send him to the afterlife with a win, but they didn’t lose either.” After hearing the obituary, two radio DJs, Josh Peterson of KOZN-AM in Omaha and Jack Mitchell of KLIN-AM in Lincoln, collaborated to grant Munson’s ultimate desire. The two agreed to bet on the Cornhuskers to beat the Hawkeyes and invited their listeners to give via Venmo, which was then transferred to a GoFundMe page.

Mitchell told the Lincoln Journal Star, “Josh and I sort of hatched this little thing this (Monday) afternoon.” “We decided to consolidate everything and place one massive bet on his behalf, keeping Milt in mind.” I’d put down some cash, Josh would put down some cash, and we’d come up with a few hundred dollars.” Following the announcement of the pool, the two began to receive far more than they had anticipated. According to the GoFundMe page, more than $6,000 has been raised for the wager in memory of Munson as of Wednesday morning. Todd Munson, Munson’s son, said on Peterson’s show on Tuesday that any money not put on the bet will be donated to Big Brothers/Big Sisters. The winnings from the bet will also go to BBBS, according to the page.

“If the ghost of my father can’t will the Huskers to victory on Friday, then they’re truly a lost cause,” Todd added.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Munson’s obituary reflected on his experiences as an Air Force veteran, pharmacist, husband and father, and Nebraska football fan.

Munson, 73, passed away on November 16th.

“I discussed it on the air (Monday),” Peterson added. “We had a conversation.” This is a condensed version of the information.