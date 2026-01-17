Penn State Overpowers Iowa With Lopsided Big Ten Dual Win

Penn State delivered one of its most emphatic performances of the season Friday night, overwhelming fourth-ranked Iowa 32-3 in a Big Ten dual meet that left little doubt about the conference balance of power. Competing in front of 12,530 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 16, 2026, the top-ranked Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts and controlled nearly every phase of the match.

The victory improved Penn State to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten action, while Iowa dropped to 8-3 overall and 1-1 in conference competition. The dual featured 18 ranked wrestlers across ten weight classes and had been billed as one of the marquee matchups of the college wrestling season.

Penn State Sets Tone Early, Never Relents

Penn State seized momentum immediately at 125 pounds, where sophomore Luke Lilledahl, ranked No. 2 nationally, earned an 11-5 decision over No. 6 Dean Peterson. Lilledahl scored three takedowns and pushed the pace from the opening whistle, quieting the Iowa crowd and putting the visitors in front.

True freshman Marcus Blaze followed with a composed 4-2 win at 133 over No. 8 Drake Ayala, using a second-period takedown to extend the lead. Iowa briefly responded at 141 when Nassir Bailey, ranked No. 11, edged Penn State’s Braeden Davis 3-2. It would prove to be the Hawkeyes’ lone victory of the night.

At 149, top-ranked Shayne Van Ness delivered Penn State’s first bonus points, rallying for a 13-4 major decision over No. 17 Ryder Block with a dominant third period that included a takedown and four near-fall points. The surge continued at 157 as No. 3 PJ Duke, another true freshman, outlasted No. 12 Jordan Williams 4-2, using a late escape and takedown to widen the margin to 13-3.

Bonus Points and Breakthrough Bouts Seal It

The middle and upper weights turned the dual into a rout. At 165, No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink overwhelmed No. 3 Michael Caliendo 11-2 for a major decision, scoring takedowns in all three periods. Senior Levi Haines, also ranked No. 1, followed at 174 with a controlled 4-2 win over Gabe Arnold, built on an early takedown and steady defense.

One of the night’s most anticipated matchups came at 184 pounds, where No. 4 Rocco Welsh faced top-ranked Angelo Ferrari. The bout went scoreless through regulation and sudden victory before Welsh secured a ride-out in the first tiebreaker and an escape in the second to claim a dramatic 2-1 decision, prompting visible celebration from the Penn State bench.

Penn State added a decisive exclamation point at 197 when No. 1 Josh Barr pinned Brody Sampson at the 3:42 mark, capitalizing on scrambles and relentless pressure. At heavyweight, redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, ranked No. 13, closed the night with a 4-3 win over No. 5 Ben Kueter, using a second-period takedown and disciplined defense to finish the near-perfect performance.

The statistics underscored Penn State’s dominance. The Nittany Lions surrendered just two takedowns while producing a 15-2 takedown advantage. They collected three bonus-point wins—two major decisions and a pin—and lost only one bout, by a single point.

Beyond the scoreline, the result highlighted Penn State’s depth and youth. Six underclassmen started the dual, yet the lineup showed composure and consistency throughout. From Lilledahl’s aggressive opening bout to Barr’s pin late in the night, every win contributed to a commanding team effort.

Penn State will look to carry that momentum into its next contest at Northwestern on Sunday, January 18, at 3 p.m. Eastern, as it continues its pursuit of another Big Ten and national title run. Iowa, meanwhile, faces the task of regrouping after a humbling home loss, with the Hawkeyes still firmly in the conference race but reminded of the standard set by the nation’s top-ranked team.