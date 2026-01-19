Penguins Look to Break Losing Streak Against Kraken in Crucial Clash

The Pittsburgh Penguins will aim to end their four-game losing streak as they face off against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on January 19, 2026. This game marks the start of a critical four-game road trip for Pittsburgh, which is currently sitting in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 22-14-11. The Penguins are two points behind the New York Islanders for second place, but they have a game in hand and tiebreaker advantage. Seattle, on the other hand, enters this contest with a 21-17-9 record, sitting third in the Pacific Division, tied with three other teams at 51 points.

Pittsburgh is hoping to reverse its recent struggles against Seattle, having lost four of the last five matchups between the two teams (0-3-1). In their last meeting, the Kraken edged out a 3-2 overtime win on November 22, 2025, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin scoring for the Penguins. Despite these setbacks, Pittsburgh has been strong on the road, posting a 7-2-2 record since Christmas, largely due to a solid defense that has allowed just 23 goals in their last 11 games. However, their most recent outing, a shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 17, was a painful reminder of their recent inconsistency, as they struggled to convert in the shootout.

Special Teams Could Tip the Scale

The Penguins will look to special teams to play a key role in this high-stakes matchup. Pittsburgh’s power play ranks second in the NHL with a 28.7% success rate, while their penalty kill has been outstanding, successfully killing 18 consecutive penalties. Seattle, however, has struggled on the penalty kill, ranking dead last at just 71.2%. Despite their special teams woes, the Kraken have been strong at home, earning a 3-0-2 record in their last five games at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Penguins will be without Erik Karlsson (undisclosed injury), Filip Hallander (leg), and Tanner Howe (ACL) for this game, although Karlsson has traveled with the team and participated in practice in a non-contact jersey, signaling a potential return soon. In net, Stuart Skinner is expected to start for Pittsburgh. He has posted a 2.72 goals-against average and 674 saves across 31 games this season. Seattle will rely on Philipp Grubauer to bounce back from a tough outing against the Utah Mammoth, where he allowed six goals in a 6-3 defeat.

In addition to Crosby, who is set to play his 1,400th NHL regular season game in this contest, the Penguins will look to their veteran leadership to carry them through. Crosby, at 38 years old, continues to produce at a high level, with 26 goals and 27 assists for 53 points in 49 games this season. He is also leading the Penguins’ power play with 10 power play goals. Evgeni Malkin, who has contributed six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six games, will also be a key figure for Pittsburgh. For Seattle, Jared McCann, the team’s all-time leading scorer, has been a bright spot since returning from injury, recording five goals and six assists in his last 12 games.

With both teams vying for crucial points in the playoff race, this game promises to be a thrilling contest. The Penguins will be looking to regain their form on the road, while the Kraken hope to make a push up the standings with a strong performance at home. The stakes couldn’t be higher as both teams battle for playoff momentum, and special teams could ultimately prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup.