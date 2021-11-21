Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player, reappears and speaks with IOC President Xi Jinping via video.

During a video conference with the Widespread Olympic Committee chief on Sunday, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai indicated she was safe and well, the organization said, following international anxiety for her well-being.

“Peng Shuai thanked the IOC for their concern about her well-being at the start of a 30-minute call with IOC President Thomas Bach,” the organization said in a statement.

“She emphasized that she is safe and well at her home in Beijing, but that she would wish her privacy respected at this time,” the statement read.

“That is why she is currently preferring to spend her time with friends and family. Nonetheless, she will continue to participate in tennis, a sport she adores.” Peng was photographed in official event images at a Beijing tennis tournament earlier Sunday, marking her first public appearance since her sexual abuse allegations were heavily suppressed on Chinese social media.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles winner had not been seen in public since earlier this month, when she claimed that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a multi-year relationship.

Following a worldwide uproar, including from tennis legends and the United Nations, Chinese official media reporters have published a flurry of footage purporting to indicate Peng is fine.

Peng is seen standing in a stadium among a number of guests whose names are announced to a scattering of applause in a video shared by Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin from the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals event.

Another video, posted by a Global Times reporter, shows Peng signing autographs for kids at what appears to be the same stadium before posing for photos with them.

On Saturday, Hu also shared two more videos, the first of which shows Peng entering a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap, and face mask, and the second of which shows Peng seated at a table without a mask speaking with people over a meal.

The validity of the videos could not be verified by AFP.

The second video, Hu tweeted in English, reveals “In a restaurant, Peng Shuai was having supper with her coach and pals. The video content plainly indicates that they were filmed on a Saturday in Beijing “..

The topic of discussion was “tennis matches.” “Tomorrow is November 20th,” stated a man seated with Peng and two women.

“It is the 21st,” one of the women promptly corrects him, hinting that the video was shot on Saturday.

