Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player, makes a public appearance.

According to official event images, Chinese tennis sensation Peng Shuai attended a Beijing tennis tournament on Sunday, as international pressure for information about her well-being grew.

According to photos posted on the official Weibo account of the China Open, Peng can be seen wearing a navy sports jacket and white trackpants at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Finals — her first public appearance since her sexual abuse allegations were widely censored on the Chinese internet.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles winner has not been seen in public since earlier this month, when she claimed that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, “forced” her into sex during a multi-year romance.

Following a worldwide uproar, including from tennis legends and the United Nations, Chinese official media reporters have published a flurry of footage purporting to indicate Peng is fine.

Peng is seen standing in a stadium among a number of guests whose names are announced to a scattering of applause in a video tweeted by Global Times newspaper editor Hu Xijin.

Another video, posted by a Global Times reporter, shows Peng signing autographs for kids at what appears to be the same stadium before posing for photos with them.

On Saturday, Hu also shared two more videos, the first of which shows Peng entering a restaurant wearing a coat, knit cap, and face mask.

The Sichuan local government owns Beijing Yibin Guesthouse, a well-known restaurant a short distance from Tiananmen Square.

Peng is sitting at a table, maskless, speaking with guests over a dinner in the second.

The validity of the videos could not be verified by AFP.

The second video, Hu tweeted in English, reveals “In a restaurant, Peng Shuai was having supper with her coach and pals. The video content plainly indicates that they were shot on a Saturday in Beijing.” The topic of discussion was “tennis matches.” “Tomorrow is November 20th,” stated a man seated with Peng and two women.

“It is the 21st,” one of the women promptly corrects him, hinting that the video was shot on Saturday.

The conversation appears to be pre-recorded. It was shot with a cell phone in the twilight hours. In the video, Peng appears to be at ease.

Peng’s allegations against Zhang were the first time that China’s #MeToo movement had reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

They were swiftly removed from the Weibo network, which is similar to Twitter, and fears for her safety have escalated since then.

