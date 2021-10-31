Pendrith of Canada takes a three-stroke lead in the PGA Bermuda Championship.

After the third round of the US PGA Bermuda Championship on Saturday, Canadian Taylor Pendrith carded four consecutive birdies on his route to a six-under par 65, taking a three-stroke lead.

After 54 holes at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, the 30-year-old newlywed from suburban Toronto, who had scarcely practiced before the event, was at 17-under par 196.

Danny Lee of New Zealand was second on 199 after a 65, and Lucas Herbert of Australia was third on 200 after matching his career-low PGA score from Friday.

Pendrith, who had a one-shot lead after a career-low 61 on Friday, fell early with a bogey at the fifth hole, but bounced back with four birdies in a row starting at the par-5 seventh.

He added birdies at the par-3 13th and 16th holes, nailing a 40-footer at the latter for his fourth of the day, then tapped in for birdie at the par-5 17th.

“Getting a couple late in the round is obviously good,” Pendrith said. “Seeing that 40-footer go in was an added treat.” Pendrith, who is rated 239th in the world, is attempting to win his maiden PGA tournament. In July, he finished 11th in the Barbasol Championship, which was his highest PGA finish.

He expects a fight not only from his opponents, but also from the forecasted windy and rainy conditions for Sunday’s final round, which was shifted early to avoid the worst storms.

“It’ll be a challenge. Anything can happen at any time. It’s going to be a wild day, I’m sure “Pendrith explained.

“It feels good to be a couple of steps ahead. I’ll just attempt to grind it out and make a couple pars to see what happens. I’ll try to stick to what I’m familiar with. It’s going to be a long day today.” Lee began his run with a birdie on the par-5 second and three more birdies on the par-5 fifth. He started the back nine with back-to-back birdies, but then hit a snag with back-to-back bogeys at 13 and 14, before regaining control with birdies at 15 and 17.

“It’s been a long since I’ve had a week like this,” Lee stated. “It feels fantastic to be back in the race. Overall, I performed admirably.” Lee, a 31-year-old South Korean who moved to New Zealand in 2008, earned his sole PGA championship at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic.

Herbert birdied the fifth and seventh holes before breaking the head of his driver on the range only 12 minutes before teeing off.