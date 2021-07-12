Penalty-takers in England have been subjected to “disgusting” racist abuse.

Following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday, racist trolls targeted Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, the Football Association stated it was “appalled” and “disgusted.”

After a dramatic final ended 1-1 after extra time, Italy won the penalty shoot-out 3-2 after all three players missed from the spot.

The England FA wrote, “We’re appalled that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been exposed to discriminatory abuse online following tonight’s game.”

“We are committed to our players.”

“The FA strongly condemns all kinds of prejudice and is outraged by the online racism directed towards some of our England players on social media,” a further statement added.

“We cannot stress enough that anyone involved in such heinous behavior is not welcome to join the team.”

The Metropolitan Police Service in London said it was looking into the “offensive and racist” posts.

In a tweet, it added, “We are aware of a number of disrespectful and racist social media remarks aimed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final.”

“This is completely inappropriate, and it will not be tolerated or investigated.”

England’s players have taken a bold stand against racism at the tournament, kneeling before each game, including the final on Sunday.