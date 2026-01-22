Pelicans’ Struggles Deepen as Zion Williamson Exits Early Against Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans’ disappointing 2025-26 NBA season took another blow on January 21, 2026, as star forward Zion Williamson was forced to leave the game against the Detroit Pistons early due to illness. Despite entering the night with a 10-35 record and lingering trade rumors surrounding the team, the absence of their key player in a 112-104 loss only worsened their situation, marking a third straight defeat.

Illness Sidelines Williamson Early

Williamson, listed as questionable due to illness ahead of the game, managed only four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of play. Known for his explosive athleticism and dominant presence in the paint, he struggled to find his rhythm from the outset. His performance was noticeably subdued, and midway through the third quarter, he exited the game, heading straight to the locker room without any signs of injury.

Reports later confirmed that Williamson’s withdrawal was due to him “feeling under the weather,” a setback that led the team to err on the side of caution. As Pelicans beat writer Will Guillory reported, the absence was not due to a visible injury but rather a precautionary decision by the coaching staff given the team’s ongoing struggles and the forward’s injury history.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans’ bench, including Karlo Matkovic and Micah Peavy, was tasked with trying to stem the tide. But the Pistons, led by a determined performance, held off New Orleans for a 112-104 victory, deepening the Pelicans’ woes as they continue to search for stability.

Future Uncertainty Looms

The loss extended the Pelicans’ losing streak and pushed them further into the bottom of the Western Conference standings. With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, rumors have continued to swirl about the future of the team’s roster. Although sources indicate that the Pelicans have no plans to trade Williamson at the moment, the persistent trade speculation surrounding him, coupled with his injury issues, raises questions about his long-term fit in New Orleans.

Williamson’s inability to stay healthy has been a recurring theme throughout his career, with injuries often derailing the team’s momentum. This season, he has managed to stay relatively healthy compared to previous years, but even minor setbacks like this illness can quickly alter the course of the season. His absence on Wednesday served as a stark reminder of how his availability—or lack thereof—impacts the Pelicans’ prospects.

As the team faces another period of uncertainty, the coming weeks will be critical for both Williamson’s health and the franchise’s direction. The Pelicans’ next game is slated for Friday, January 23, when they will face the Memphis Grizzlies. The team’s performance, with or without Williamson, will be crucial as they attempt to turn around a season that has already been marred by disappointment.