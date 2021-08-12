Pelicans’ Offseason Moves Points Toward Another Season Without Playoff Basketball, according to NBA News.

Going into the post-free agency portion of the NBA offseason, the New Orleans Pelicans are peering into the depths of their souls.

It was widely believed that they were in advanced talks with the Toronto Raptors about a sign-and-trade deal in which they would get Kyle Lowry in exchange for their starting point guard Lonzo Ball, who was traded to the Chicago Bulls in a similar arrangement.

Lowry, on the other hand, chose to join the Miami Heat for $5 million less than the Pelicans offered.

Prior to the offseason, it was rumored that Zion Williamson was unhappy with the Pelicans’ current situation, citing issues with Stan Van Gundy’s coaching, the mid-season trade of J.J. Redick, and the uncertainty over whether restricted free agents Ball and Josh Hart would return.

However, coming into free agency, they needed to address the entire club, and general manager David Griffin had his hands full.

In the Ball trade, the Pelicans obtained veterans Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple, as well as a second-round selection, which addresses some of their guard bench depth issues.

To replace Ball, the Pelicans acquired Devonte’ Graham in a three-team deal, which is a good move that will help Williamson and Brandon Ingram get more playing time.

Hart’s qualifying offer has been extended, and a sign-and-trade deal with Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings has also been considered.

If that happens, Hield is likely to take over as the starting shooting guard, pushing Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the bench and Kiera Lewis Jr. to the bench.

After trading down, they were able to get Trey Murphy III, their targeted draft pick, and Pelicans fans should keep an eye on him throughout the NBA Summer League, as he has the potential to breakout in the coming years.

Despite the fact that another poor season is on the horizon, Pelicans supporters need not be concerned.

Williamson is still finding his stride, Graham will be an entertaining combo guard to watch, and Jonas Valanciunas (acquired in the Graham deal) is expected to provide some frontcourt relief for the franchise’s star.

Willie Green, a former Suns assistant coach, has been chosen the new head coach, and the 39-year-old is an excellent mentor for a young Pelicans club.

The Pelicans are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, but fans should expect to see some improvements across the board thanks to.