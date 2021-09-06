Pele, a Brazilian legend, is recovering from a tumor operation.

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, has undergone surgery for a suspected colon tumor and is improving, according to the hospital in Sao Paolo where he is being treated.

The tumor was discovered during normal cardiovascular and laboratory checks, and the tissue was transferred for pathological study, according to the Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pele has been receiving treatment since August 31.

On Monday, the 80-year-old remarked on his Instagram page, “I thank God for feeling quite well.”

“Fortunately, I’m used to sharing huge triumphs with you.

“With a grin on my face, a lot of optimism, and excitement for living surrounded by the affection of my family and friends, I shall confront this match.”

Pele is expected to be released from intensive care on Tuesday, according to the hospital.

Pele’s real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, and he’s been in poor health in recent years, spending time in hospitals, most recently in April 2019 in Paris, for a serious urinary tract infection.

He had a kidney stone removed in Brazil.

He was hospitalized and put on dialysis at the end of 2014 after contracting a major urinary tract infection.

He also has hip difficulties, and at his most recent public appearances, he needed to use a walker to get around.

Pele reassured his supporters about his mental health in February 2020, following remarks from his son Edinho that he was “reclusive” and suffering “from a certain sort of despair.”

Pele is widely regarded as the best footballer of all time, having won three World Cups in his career (1958, 1962, and 1970).

With brilliant goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, he exploded onto the global stage at the age of 17 when Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

Pele showed a tantalizing preview of his ability four years later with an electrifying individual goal against Mexico in Brazil’s 2-0 win.

However, in the second game, against the Czechs, he worsened an existing injury and was forced to sit out the rest of the tournament as his countrymen successfully defended their title.

Pele, often known as “O Rei” (The King), scored the opening goal in Brazil’s 4-1 final victory over Italy in Mexico in 1970.

Pele went on to play with the New York Cosmos after quitting from international football, and ended his career with almost 1,000 goals.