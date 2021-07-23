Pedro Neto is a Liverpool transfer option, and Nat Phillips is a Premier League target.

A slew of names have been connected with a transfer to Anfield, while current Reds players have also been linked with departures.

In the run-up to the new Premier League season, there will undoubtedly be lots of movement, and we take a look at the latest reports.

Neto, Pedro

90 minutes

According to an exclusive 90 Minute report, Pedro Neto is attracting interest from a number of major clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Juventus.

According to the report, Wolves are open to bids for their top players, such as Ruben Neves and Adama Traore, but any Neto suitors will have to pay a premium.

Neto, who turned 21 in March, has made an impression in the Premier League since joining Wolves in 2019. He has eight goals in 60 outings in the top tier.

The Portuguese kid has a lot of potential and has played a lot of games for a young player, but it’s unclear whether Liverpool would be willing to pay a lot of money for him at this point.

Franck Kessie is a French artist.

Sport Mediaset via Sport Witness

According to Italian journalist Claudio Ramondi, Liverpool has approached the midfielder’s agent with a wage offer of 8 million euros each season in an attempt to entice him away from Milan.

According to the source, Kessie’s contract at the San Siro has one year left on it, and Milan is working hard to offer the Ivory Coast midfielder new terms.

Liverpool would also have to come up with a bid that would satisfy the Rossoneri in order to cash in, so it appears that if a deal is being planned, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Phillips, Nat

Sky Sports is a British television channel that broadcasts

The tall centre-back was linked with a return to Germany after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Stuttgart.

The defender, who was born in Bolton, could stay in the Premier League, with West Ham, Newcastle, and Brighton all keeping a watch on his Liverpool position.

The triumvirate is reportedly interested in Phillips, who is also desired by Bayer Leverkusen, according to Sky Sports.

Despite the fact that no official proposal has been made, the German side is said to have spoken to the 24-year-agent, old’s according to the report.

