Pedri, a Barcelona midfielder, said Liverpool player Thiago Alcantara is “fortunate.”

Pedri, a Barcelona midfielder, has acknowledged that he considers himself fortunate to be playing alongside Thiago Alcantara ahead of Spain’s Euro 2020 semi-final match against Italy.

The 18-year-old has been one of the standout players at this summer’s European Championships, starting every match for Luis Enrique’s side, with only a 119th-minute substitution in their quarter-final victory over Switzerland preventing him from becoming an ever-present.

Thiago, on the other hand, has been forced to settle for a bench spot, with the teenager establishing his starting position ahead of the Reds midfielder.

Pedri praised his more experienced compatriot when asked who he admires in world football, despite having had few opportunities to play with the 30-year-old.

He told reporters, “I’m incredibly fortunate to play beside Thiago.” “It’s great to see him at training and to have the opportunity to play with him.

“He is of exceptional quality, as I am sure everyone has seen on television.

“In addition to Thiago, I have several wonderful teammates throughout the group from whom I want to learn.

“I constantly take a look at a variety of athletes. Football is something I enjoy watching. I’m always on the lookout for players with similar playing styles to me.

“I believe that you can learn from anyone, so I try to watch matches involving both Italian and non-Italian players.”