Paul Tierney and the inept VAR officials may have permanently harmed Liverpool’s season.

It’s now time for a Christmas quiz, as is customary at this time of year.

A striker makes a hard challenge on an opposing defender who instead of making contact with the ball, studs-first collides with the player’s shin.

What are your options, given that the offender is England’s captain?

Give yourself a pat on the back if you say brandish a yellow card and deliver a timid ticking off.

Consider the case of a defender attempting to make a tackle on the touchline and taking a wildly wild hack at an opponent.

Given that the offender isn’t the England captain, what should you do with him?

After having an opportunity to examine the scenario, you did a great job changing your first response from issuing a yellow card to issuing a red card.

At least, if VAR Chris Kavanagh and Paul Tierney are in charge of the investigation, given the evidence of what happened during a furious, combative, and feverish Premier League 2-2 tie between Tottenham Hotspur and an under-strength Liverpool.

Harry Kane was happy to have missed a red card for running straight through Andy Robertson, but he was not so fortunate when, with 13 minutes left, he was sent for an early bath following a powerful swipe at Emerson Royal.

If Kane had already been given his marching orders, the debate about whether Robertson should have been fired — he could have few reasons – would have been irrelevant.

The Tottenham player, on the other hand, amazingly stayed on.

When you add in the truly inexplicable decision not to award a penalty when Diogo Jota was shoved in the back while lining up a shot inside the area in the first half, it’s easy to see why the visitors were enraged for much of the game, Jurgen Klopp being booked for losing his rag one time too many at Tierney.

Liverpool deserve respect for refusing to play the postponement card against a Tottenham side whose lack of recent activity was clear in a lung-busting display despite missing nine senior players due to coronavirus, illness, or injury.

And this hard-won point against the odds shown that not even the most hopelessly inept officials could dampen the Reds’ spirits. “The summary has come to an end.”