Paul Simpson, the head coach of Bristol City, will undergo kidney cancer treatment.

The club has announced that Bristol City coach Paul Simpson has temporarily stood down due to health reasons.

Simpson, 54, will undergo renal cancer treatment after joining City as an assistant head coach under former manager Dean Holden in August 2020.

“Paul Simpson is taking time away from his coaching duties to undergo treatment for renal cell carcinoma,” the Sky Bet Championship club revealed on their official website.

“The assistant coach for the Robins will leave his position at the conclusion of this week.

“Everyone at City wishes Paul the best of luck with his treatment and recovery, and we look forward to seeing him when he returns. During Paul’s absence, the Academy coaching staff will assist the first team.”

Renal cell carcinoma (RCC) is the most prevalent type of kidney cancer in adults, and it develops in the organ’s tiny tubes.

Simpson, a former winger for Manchester City, Derby, and Oxford, led England’s Under-20s to World Cup victory as head coach in 2017. He has previously managed Rochdale, Carlisle, Preston, Shrewsbury, and Stockport.