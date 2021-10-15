Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool will win the Premier League and dismisses Manchester United.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the title favorites this season, according to former Manchester United footballer Paul Scholes.

Both sides are now in the bottom half of the table, but the ex-Manchester United midfielder pointed to a 2-2 tie before the international break as the cause for the rivalry.

“I think it’s between Liverpool and Manchester City, but there are three excellent teams [including Chelsea],” he added. “I don’t think United have dropped away, but it’s still early.”

“I just think City and Liverpool, seeing that game [between the two teams], the quality was just so great, I just can’t see any other team coming close to them,” he says.

United are level on points with City, Everton, and Brighton in fourth place on goal difference.

The Reds, City, and Chelsea have all played each other, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has yet to face any of the top three.

Scholes used Liverpool as an example of how United can compete next season, and he explained why he hasn’t paid attention to his former club this season.

“For Ole [Gunnar] Solskjaer this season, you have to feel them coming,” he continued. “When City won the league 10 years ago, they were putting pressure on teams, and you could feel them coming.”

“With Liverpool, you could feel them coming; I believe they were beaten by City by a point or something.”

“I think what would be acceptable [for United]this season is simply feeling that team coming in the same way Liverpool and City did.”