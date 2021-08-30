Paul Pogba Responds To A ‘Cheat’ Accusation From A Wolves Supporter In A Classy Manor.

Paul Pogba has demonstrated that tension on the field stays on the field.

Mason Greenwood’s goal in the 80th minute gave Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Wolves, on the other hand, believed Pogba’s goal should have been disallowed because of an alleged foul on Ruben Neves in the build-up.

Wolves fans yelled “cheat, cheat, cheat” at Pogba as the midfielder walked towards the exit, enraged by the ref’s decision.

Rather than retaliating, Pogba gave his shirt to a supporter of the home team. According to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the World Cup winner’s class act not only silenced the crowd but also earned him a round of applause.

During his post-match interview, Neves, on the other hand, was still seething at the refs, stating that despite the use of VAR, the refs continue to make incorrect decisions.

It was a “clear foul” for Neves since Pogba didn’t manage to grab the ball and instead touched his leg.

“Everyone saw it, everyone saw my leg, and to be honest with you, I don’t know why. I don’t know why, but we always have meetings and everything with referees concerning VAR,” Neves argued. “They stated they’d look for contact before the season started. They will call a foul if the contact is strong enough. “Now that I’ve shown them my leg, it’s up to them to decide.”

“I explained to the referee why I did it. He continued, “I was delayed because I didn’t know where the ball was heading.” “After the game, he said, ‘You both go to the ball,’ and I replied, ‘Yes, we both go to the ball, but I was the one who touched it.’ He put his hand on my leg.’ “It’s a blatant foul,” says the referee.

“I presented my leg to the ref, I showed my leg to the assistant ref,” the Portuguese said. “That is their choice.”

Pogba also spoke on the matter, emphasizing that such scenarios are decided by the referee.

Furthermore, the Frenchman said that he has no recollection of touching Neves’ leg.

“In my opinion, this is the Premier League. Every weekend, it’s a 50-50 situation,” Pogba remarked. “If it’s a foul, it’s a foul,” he says. I’ll have to look at it again, but I don’t believe I touched him.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to “fight” over the decision, praising Greenwood for a “fantastic shot.”

“I’m not going to quarrel today,” she says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.