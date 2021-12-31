Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, and 5 Other Stars Who Could Sign A Pre-Contract In January

The January transfer window is less than a day away, and all eyes are on a few elite soccer players whose contracts are set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Players with fewer than six months left on their contracts, such as Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, will be able to begin negotiations with overseas teams on January 1.

Mbappe and Pogba have yet to sign a contract extension and are expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United, respectively, in the near future. In fact, the Red Devils are about to lose two outstanding players to free agency.

In addition to Pogba, Jesse Lingard, a forward, will be without a contract at the end of the 2021-22 season. The Englishman is thought to have left because he is looking for regular playing time.

The following is a list of seven top players that could sign a pre-contract in the January 2022 transfer window:

Origi, Divock

Origi, dubbed the ‘Liverpool Legend,’ has less than six months left on his contract with the Reds. He has scored some of Liverpool’s best injury-time goals and was a key component of the club’s Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season. Newcastle United is one of the clubs interested in signing Origi.

Dybala, Paulo

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, who was formerly considered the Serie A club’s future, has yet to sign a contract extension and will be a free agent in the summer of 2022. Several European clubs, notably Barcelona and Liverpool, have been connected with him.

The 28-year-old Argentine has scored over 100 goals in 271 competitive games for Juventus since the 2015-16 season.

Ousmane Dembele is a Senegalese footballer.

Following the departure of Lionel Messi, it was claimed that Barcelona had made extending Dembele’s contract a priority. The Frenchman, on the other hand, has yet to reach an arrangement with the Catalans. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle have all been connected with him.

Lingard, Jesse

Lingard, who has only made 10 Premier League appearances this season, is poised to leave Manchester United in the coming days. During the January transfer window, the 29-year-old forward is anticipated to sign a pre-contract with another team.

Rudiger, Antonio

Rudiger is anticipated to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid during the forthcoming winter market, as he is one of Thomas Tuchel’s favorites at Chelsea. The center-back left Chelsea when the club failed to meet his expectations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.