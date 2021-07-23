Paul Pogba declines a $68.5 million contract extension with Manchester United; Real Madrid and PSG are expected to make offers

Manchester United had an interesting summer transfer season, capped off with the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, following a protracted and drawn-out transfer saga that began last year.

However, a crucial member of United’s midfield is poised to leave the club this summer.

Paul Pogba has reportedly turned down a £50 million ($68.5 million) contract extension from Manchester United, which is set to expire next summer, but the club will not allow that to happen after signing him for an English Premier League then-record transfer fee of £89 million ($121.8 million), which now belongs to Manchester City following the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Manchester United will now be even more open to receiving transfer proposals for the French national after his decision to renounce the deal, and a move to Ligue 1 appears to be on the cards.

Manchester United has set a £50 million ($68.5 million) asking price for interested teams, which is the same as their extended offer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are two of the most interested teams in signing the world-class midfielder this summer.

Real Madrid’s financial problems make it doubtful that they’ll be able to pry Pogba away for that rumoured fee, as they did with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos can still bring Pogba to the Bernabeu, but only in exchange for Raphael Varane, a defender who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Pogba’s signing will be a breeze for PSG, and he will be a terrific addition to the plethora of quality that has already arrived, including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi.

PSG is set to make a £45 million ($61.6 million) bid for Pogba, according to 90min, as they look to boost their midfield in the hopes of reclaiming the Ligue 1 title after narrowly losing out to Lille by one point.

In terms of where Pogba will go this summer, Manchester United will have a few options, but all signs point to him returning to France and joining PSG.

Donny van de Beek is expected to fill the void left by Pogba, giving him his first chance to shine at Old Trafford.