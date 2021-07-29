Paul Pogba, a midfielder for Manchester United, has already expressed his opinions towards Liverpool.

Liverpool have been linked with a bid for Manchester United player Paul Pogba, according to rumours that his representative, Mino Raiola, has offered the Reds the opportunity to sign the Frenchman.

While such a move may seem impossible, Pogba has been vocal about his admiration for the 19-time English winners.

The rumors surface as Pogba’s contract enters its final year, with PSG tipped to sign him when it expires.

It would be akin to Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure from Anfield for the Parc des Princes.

The original rumor was started by a report from Le10Sport, which claimed that with six months left on his Manchester United contract, Liverpool might swoop in and take the Frenchman off their hands for a bargain price, a claim immediately debunked.

According to reports, he recently turned down a deal of £400,000 per week from last season’s runners-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were defeated 4-2 by the Reds at Old Trafford, with Pogba playing a part.

Following the game, the Liverpool manager and United midfielder engaged in a friendly fist-bump.

However, the 28-year-fondness old’s for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp is well-known.

In 2020, when Klopp’s side was at the top of their game, Pogba praised the club’s talent. The Reds were breaking records at the time in their quest to end their 30-year trophy drought.

According to ESPN, Pogba added, “They are so far ahead of everyone else.”

“As a Manchester United player, we don’t want them to win the title because of our rivalry. We don’t want anyone else to win except us, but as a football fan and a polite opponent, I have to acknowledge that they deserve to be where they are right now.

“They’ve improved from last season, when they won the Champions League, and the year before, when they [lost in the final to Real Madrid].”

He proceeded to make comparisons between his present club and their opponents, Liverpool, this year, when he made statements regarding the disparity in class between the two clubs.

