Paul Merson earns £50 million. Harvey Elliott was granted a transfer after Liverpool made a “significant” request.

Harvey Elliott’s integration into the Liverpool group, according to Paul Merson, would be a “tough ask” this season.

At the youthful age of 18, Elliott has already raised eyebrows for his efforts in the Premier League for the Reds.

After a standout loan spell with Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, he finished third in the assists chart and was nominated for Young Player of the Season.

There were doubts over whether he’d be moved on in or be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans for the coming season prior to the start of the season.

The truth has been the latter, and the adolescent Liverpool supporter has matured, but Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson expects it to be more difficult.

On Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, Merson said, “Harvey Elliott isn’t going to be able to play every game.”

“It’ll be a tall order for the kid.

“However, he appears to be a player. You are holding him back if you go out and spend £50 million on a player in his position. When he is capable of performing a task.

“What will he do differently that a £50 million player cannot? From what I’ve seen in the last few games, it won’t be much.”

Elliott made his Premier League debut as a second-half substitute against Norwich City on the opening day, before making his full and Anfield debut against Burnley in a 2-0 win.

Some Liverpool supporters were taken aback by his inclusion in the starting XI for the 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Despite the fact that he lost out on making his England U21 debut due to injury, Jurgen Klopp dismissed the 18-year-concerns. old’s

“Bobby is not [fit], clearly it happened in the game [against Chelsea],” Klopp explained.

“Harvey is back to normal.

“ Millie, we’ll have to wait and see. Millie still needs to participate in team training; he hasn’t done so far, so we’ll see what he can do today. But he’ll undoubtedly get closer.”