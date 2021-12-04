Paul Merson claims Everton is “toxic” and casts doubt on Farhad Moshiri’s choice.

Rafael Benitez was the wrong manager for Everton, according to Paul Merson, and the club’s fortunes will not change until it improves its relationship with the fans.

The Blues have lost their previous eight Premier League games, including a humbling 4-1 loss to bitter rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Everton are now 15th in the rankings, barely five points above the relegation zone, as they prepare for a crucial match against Arsenal on Monday night.

Since taking over the team in the summer, Benitez, a former Liverpool manager, has yet to gain full acceptance from the fans.

Merson, a former Arsenal player, believes Everton’s problems will not be solved until they regain the support of their fans.

In his Daily Star piece, the Sky Sports commentator said, “Rafa Benitez was incorrect for Everton, but they won’t fix the mess they’re in until they mend their connection with the fans.”

“It’s never a good thing when your fans turn on you, and it’s looking particularly toxic at Goodison Park, where the blue half of Merseyside is currently in a lot of difficulty.”

“You can’t lose a derby like that.” It’s not going to fly with the supporters. They aren’t naive. And the manager is always held responsible.

“However, there is a gap between the manager, the fans, and the board, and it won’t be difficult for other clubs to gain a result at Goodison until that changes.”

Merson was also critical of Chelsea’s transfer policy. Under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri, they have spent substantially on the transfer market, although many of their purchases have fallen short of expectations.

The £34 million spent on Alex Iwobi, who has flattered to deceive at best since joining the club, is a classic example of a policy that appears to be lacking in vision.

“Everton’s recruitment has been terrible,” he continued. What have they ended up with after spending a modest sum since the new owner arrived?” Which Everton players would make West Ham’s team, forget about Liverpool’s? Or any other team in the top six? Do you know Dominic Calvert-Lewin? Maybe Jordan Pickford?” Abdoulaye Doucoure has been a superb acquisition. But you’re well aware that there’s an issue. ” “The summary comes to an end.”