Paul Gascoigne Hospitalized After Serious Fall; Opens Up About Health Struggles

Rangers icon Paul Gascoigne has revealed he was rushed to the hospital following a devastating fall during the festive season. The 58-year-old football legend suffered six broken ribs and punctured lungs after falling while hanging something up at home.

In an emotional account for an upcoming documentary with Clutch 9, Gascoigne described the agonizing moments following the accident: “I broke six ribs and punctured a couple of lungs. I was in agony when I got to the hospital and they gave me pain relief, but I could feel my neck swelling up and I started panicking. I could see my dad in the clouds, and that really scared me,” he recalled. “I’ve had 38 operations, so I’m used to pain, but this time I was really scared. I was crying my eyes out, begging them to get the surgeon in.”

Recent Health Scares and Past Struggles

This recent scare follows a troubling pattern of health issues for the former England midfielder. In July 2025, Gascoigne was again rushed to the hospital after being found semi-conscious at his home by his close friend Steve Foster. Gascoigne was quickly admitted to intensive care and later transferred to an acute medical unit. Foster later shared that the footballer was deeply grateful for the support he received, stating, “He’s very grateful for all the kind messages and support from his friends, and he’s determined to get back to his best.”

Gascoigne’s history of health problems includes a near-death experience in 2004, when his attempt to quit alcohol nearly cost him his life. During a detox at a clinic in Arizona, his heart stopped, and doctors had to inject him directly into his heart to revive him. At the time, rumors spread that Gascoigne had passed away, but he made a miraculous recovery.

Despite these personal struggles, Gascoigne remains a beloved figure in the football world. His remarkable career, which saw him play for top clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, and Rangers, earned him 57 caps and 10 goals for England between 1988 and 1998. Known for his flair and tenacity on the field, Gascoigne helped Rangers win two league titles, a Scottish Cup, and a League Cup.

Gascoigne’s recent health issues also coincide with the closure of his company in July 2025, after it failed to submit necessary records. Companies House declared the firm dissolved. Despite the challenges, Gascoigne’s resilience and his place in football history continue to resonate with fans worldwide.