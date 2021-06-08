Paul Farman, a goalkeeper for Barrow, has signed a two-year contract with the club.

Paul Farman, a goalkeeper, has signed a two-year contract with Barrow.

After Offrande Zanzala joined Mark Cooper’s side on Monday, the 31-year-old becomes the second Carlisle player to join the Bluebirds this week.

Farman joins Barrow with almost 400 games under his belt as the club prepares for a second consecutive season in Sky Bet League Two.

Farman, who guided Carlisle to a 10th-place finish last season, joins Barrow, who ended five points above the League Two relegation zone.