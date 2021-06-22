Patson Daka ‘sheds light’ on Liverpool rejection, while Gini Wijnaldum offers a transfer reminder.

Tuesday, June 22nd, is your Liverpool morning digest.

The Euros are nearing the end of their group stages, and with the Premier League dates for 2022/23 revealed last week, attention is turning to next season and Liverpool’s transfer activities ahead of the next campaign.

Following Erling Haaland’s departure, Patson Daka, a prolific 22-year-old striker, has taken over the scoring duties for Red Bull Salzburg.

Last season, the Zambian international scored 34 goals across all competitions, up from 27 the year before.

Liverpool reportedly held talks with the forward this summer, but he chose to join Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City instead.

The Liverpool-linked midfield duo of Florian Neuhaus and Youri Tielemans, both 24, have been mentioned as possible replacements for Gini Wijnaldum.

With another flawless goal-scoring performance for Holland, Georginio Wijnaldum adds salt to Liverpool fans’ wounds.

Although the club and the player were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension for the 30-year-old, he continues to show those in control at the club what they will be missing next season when he tries his luck in Ligue 1.

Both Frank de Boer and Jurgen Klopp have different approaches to managing Wijnaldum, but it appears that the Dutch manager is getting the most out of his captain.

As the 30-year-old chipped in with a brace, Liverpool fans were left reeling at his eight-minute brace, bringing him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick as the tournament’s leading goal scorers.

