Patriots Survive Turnover Fest to Reach AFC Championship Game

New England capitalized on a chaotic turnover-filled divisional playoff clash to defeat the Houston Texans 28-16 and advance to the AFC Championship Game. Despite struggles from rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots’ defense delivered a dominant performance that proved decisive in the hard-fought victory on January 18, 2026.

Maye’s Rollercoaster Playoff Performance

Maye, the 2024 NFL Draft’s number three overall pick, is no stranger to high expectations, and his rookie season has been a mixed bag. His 2025 playoff debut saw flashes of potential, but ball security remained a challenge. Maye fumbled twice and threw an interception, but his team’s relentless defense kept Houston at bay. With the game hanging in the balance, the rookie remained poised enough to let his defense take control.

The Patriots’ defense, led by cornerback Carlton Davis III and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, overwhelmed Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who endured a nightmare first half. Stroud, already prone to turnover issues in the wild-card round, threw four interceptions before halftime. Davis was the standout performer, picking off two of Stroud’s passes in spectacular fashion. His first interception, a diving sideline grab, initially appeared out of bounds but was confirmed upon review as a legal catch. That play was followed by a second interception from Davis late in the second quarter, which helped the Patriots build a 21-10 halftime lead.

Stroud’s performance left much to be desired, finishing with a passer rating of just 28, tied for the 29th worst in playoff history. His struggles included four interceptions, two lost fumbles, and a general inability to regain momentum after the Patriots’ defense had asserted itself. Texans fans, who had hoped for a repeat of the defensive heroics from their wild-card win, were left deflated as Houston’s offense sputtered throughout the game.

Marcus Jones sealed the Patriots’ victory with a pick-six early in the second quarter, turning Stroud’s under-thrown pass into a 26-yard touchdown. This play shifted momentum firmly in New England’s favor. The Patriots’ defensive backs continued to take advantage of Stroud’s mistakes, with Craig Woodson intercepting a pass that ricocheted off Xavier Hutchinson’s hands.

Despite the offensive errors, the Patriots’ defense displayed a level of opportunism that has become their hallmark in 2025. Their consistent pressure, combined with the Texans’ mental lapses, made the difference as the game wore on. Houston never managed to recover from the early deficit, and the Patriots strolled to a comfortable win.

Looking Ahead to the AFC Championship

While New England’s defense earned all the headlines, questions remain about Maye’s ability to secure the ball. His two fumbles, along with his interception, show that he still has plenty to learn. However, his composure in such a high-pressure game bodes well for his future development. New England’s front office is betting on Maye’s potential, having invested heavily in his future with a four-year, $36.6 million contract, including a $23.5 million signing bonus and guarantees throughout the deal. The Patriots’ defense, however, remains the team’s backbone, and it has given the franchise fresh optimism heading into the AFC Championship.

The Patriots now face an even greater challenge: the road to the Super Bowl runs through an AFC Championship showdown. With their defense firing on all cylinders, New England looks like a team poised to surprise. The Patriots will need Maye to tighten up his ball security and keep the offense moving efficiently if they hope to capitalize on their momentum and take the next step toward another Super Bowl appearance.