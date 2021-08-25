Patriots Rookie QB Gets Boost From Ex-Preseason MVP’s Shortcomings, According to NFL Rumors

Although Cam Newton currently holds the starting quarterback position for the New England Patriots, the position is under careful scrutiny.

However, how the Pats’ brain trust views the 2017 NFL MVP coming into the regular season could change shortly.

Newton’s absence from the Patriots’ preseason games is not something that the team requires. It’s the result of a COVID-19 misunderstanding, and the Patriots aren’t thrilled about it, according to reports.

Newton, according to NFL Network’s Michael Giardi, is frustrated internally.

This scenario, according to Giardi, may have opened the door for Mac Jones to take over as New England’s starting quarterback in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.

Pats coach Bill Belichick, like other NFL coaches trying to figure out who will be their starting quarterback, has remained tight-lipped about who has the inside track between Newton and Jones.

Belichick told reporters, “We’ll analyze everything the same way we always do: based on the information we have.”

When asked if Jones had a good chance of getting the nod, Belichick said, “It is, sure.”

Newton’s problem stems from the NFL and NFL Players Association’s guidelines for a five-day entrance cadence process before he can return to the club.

After getting permission to leave the New England area for a medical visit, the 32-year-old was subjected to daily COVID-19 testing.

Regardless, Newton and Jones did well in the Patriots’ preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Despite the fact that that concern has been raised, Newton remains the Patriots’ starting quarterback for the time being.

Jones, on the other hand, stands a decent chance of starting for New England. Josh McDaniels, the team’s offensive coordinator, stated that either Newton or Jones might be the Patriots’ starting quarterback when the regular season begins.

McDaniels stated, “I know those guys are really competing hard, and we’re giving them a chance to compete and play a lot of football.”