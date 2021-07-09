Patriots Rookie QB Forced To Wait; Starting Role Depends On Ex-Performance, MVP’s According To NFL Rumors

The New England Patriots are still debating whether Cam Newton is a fitting successor to Tom Brady.

Last season, the former NFL MVP showed flashes of that, but his effort fell short.

Mac Jones, a young quarterback who could be the team’s starter in the upcoming NFL season, was signed by the Pats.

How he performs at training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season will determine a lot of that.

According to Patriots insider Tom E. Curran, if he shows promise, he has a good chance of succeeding Newton.

Last season, New England’s play-calling choices were limited, with Newton serving as the only reliable option.

This year’s NFL season will surely be different. If the 32-year-old isn’t careful, he could be pushed out of the starting quarterback position.

Jones seemed to be doing well so far. Last month, none other than Newton praised the 22-year-old.

Jones, according to an anonymous teammate, has a different perspective on the game.

Jones’ promotion to starter quarterback might be viewed as a passing of the baton.

Newton is a gifted athlete, but his injury history has limited his success in recent years.

During the Sports For All PH podcast, San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Maiocco also shared his thoughts on Newton.

While he admires Newton, he believes the 2015 NFL MVP may or may not be the quarterback the Patriots require.

The matter was brought up in the context of the Niners considering trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots.

“I don’t think they’ll pay money, they won’t trade for him, and they won’t pay that $25 million contract because they already have Cam Newton, who may or may not be the person who keeps the position. Mac Jones was chosen in the first round, according to Maiocco.