Patriots, Broncos, Seahawks, and Rams Gear Up for High-Stakes Conference Championship Battles

The stage is set for a thrilling NFL Championship Sunday as the final four teams prepare for decisive showdowns. The Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship, while the Seattle Seahawks will welcome the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC title. The matchups, scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026, promise to deliver high drama and intense competition, with each team aiming for a spot in Super Bowl LX.

AFC Championship: Patriots Eye Another Super Bowl Appearance

In the AFC, the New England Patriots will travel to Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos. The game kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the action. The Patriots come into the game as favorites, holding a -5.5 edge according to Las Vegas odds, despite the Broncos’ home-field advantage. However, the Broncos will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury during their divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. Backup Jarrett Stidham now takes the reins for Denver, adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the game.

The weather in Denver is expected to be a significant factor, with forecasts predicting frigid temperatures below freezing, and even the possibility of snow during the game. Such conditions could prove challenging for both teams, but the Broncos will rely on the support of their home crowd to overcome the Patriots’ formidable playoff pedigree. New England, boasting 11 Super Bowl appearances and six championships, will rely on rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who has impressed throughout the season. The Patriots are coming off a 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round and are confident in their balanced offense and stingy defense.

As the Broncos battle adversity with a backup quarterback, the stakes are high for both teams as they vie for a chance to represent the AFC in the biggest game of the season.

NFC Championship: Seahawks Look to Extend Dominance at Home

Meanwhile, the NFC Championship will see the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, with Fox broadcasting the game. The Seahawks, favored by 2.5 points, will benefit from home-field advantage as they look to extend their dominance in the conference. Seattle has been one of the strongest teams all season, and they are the favorites to win Super Bowl LX, according to Polymarket betting odds. As of January 23, 2026, the Seahawks have a 38% chance to win the big game, while the Rams are at 28% and the Patriots at 26%.

The Rams, however, are no strangers to playoff pressure. They have been resilient in their playoff run, including a dramatic 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in the divisional round. Los Angeles has two Super Bowl championships to their name, and despite the Seahawks’ home advantage and playoff pedigree, they are more than capable of pulling off an upset. The game will also feature entertainment, with country singer Zach Top performing the national anthem and Tucker Wetmore providing halftime entertainment. Both teams are known for their disciplined play, with minimal penalties expected throughout the game.

As the game approaches, the anticipation continues to build, with fans across the country eagerly awaiting the two high-stakes contests that will determine the AFC and NFC champions.

For those eager to tune in, the AFC Championship will be available on CBS, with streaming options on Paramount , Fubo, Sling, NFL , ESPN , and more. The NFC Championship will be broadcast on Fox and also available on streaming platforms like Fox One, Hulu Live TV, and the NFL app.

The winners of these crucial matchups will move on to Super Bowl LX, which will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The game will be televised live on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock and NFL . Pop star Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show, adding even more excitement to the highly anticipated event.

Beyond the championship implications, these games will also play a role in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, with the Las Vegas Raiders currently holding the first overall pick. The draft order will be determined by how far teams advance in the postseason, adding another layer of intrigue to this already electric weekend of football.

With everything on the line, fans can expect two unforgettable games on Sunday, January 25. Whether you’re supporting the Patriots, Broncos, Rams, or Seahawks, one thing is certain: the journey to Super Bowl LX will be decided in Denver and Seattle, and the excitement is palpable.