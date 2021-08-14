Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady are the favorites to win the MVP award in the NFL in 2021. Candidates at the top of the list

In the Super Bowl, Tom Brady defeated Patrick Mahomes, but no player has been given a better shot to be the league’s most valuable player than the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes is an overwhelming favorite to win the NFL MVP award in 2021.

Mahomes tops all players with +500 MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at the start of the preseason. The 25-year-old has chances of +1000, which is twice those of the reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is second on the list of contenders. Brady is ranked third in MVP odds, with odds of +1200.

In his first complete season as Kansas City’s starter, Mahomes won the 2018 MVP award. The following season, he was named Super Bowl MVP. While finishing third in the 2020 MVP race, Mahomes topped all quarterbacks with 316 passing yards per game and a 1.0 percent interception rate.

Rodgers won his third MVP title last season with a league-best 121.5 passing rating and 48 touchdowns, but his status for the 2017 season is unknown. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP title, but he was last a regular-season MVP contender in 2017.

With +1300 MVP odds, Josh Allen is in fourth place. With 4,544 throwing yards, 37 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions, Allen finished second in the 2020 MVP race. On the ground, the Buffalo Bills quarterback rushed for 421 yards and eight touchdowns.

After an ankle injury interrupted Dak Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5, he has +1500 MVP odds. Lamar Jackson is favored to win his second MVP award in three seasons, with odds of +1700.

Also with 20/1 MVP odds or higher are Matthew Stafford (+1700), Russell Wilson (+2000), and Justin Herbert (+2000).

Kyler Murray (+2300) and Baker Mayfield (+2600) are two players who have been mentioned as potential MVP candidates. In the 2018 and 2019 NFL drafts, the two quarterbacks were selected first overall.

Over the last two seasons, Ryan Tannehill (+3200) has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL. Tannehill has a 110.6 passer rating, 55 touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions in 28 games with the Tennessee Titans.

Based on the betting odds, the top 15 MVP candidates are all quarterbacks. The two non-quarterbacks with greater than 75/1 MVP chances are running backs Christian McCaffrey (+5000) and Derrick Henry (+5000).

The last player who wasn’t a quarterback to win the MVP award was Adrian Peterson, who did it in 2012. A defensive player hasn’t played in 35 years. Brief News from Washington Newsday.